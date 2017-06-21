Florence Red Wolves Go Purple on Wednesday

Florence, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Red Wolves will be in special “Go Purple” jerseys to honor families facing Alzheimer’s and other dementias. The Longest Day is held on the longest day of each year, this year on June 21st and serves to raise awareness about this disease and also raise funds to find a cure. The Red Wolves will auction off the “Go Purple” jerseys after the game to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association.

June is nationally recognized as Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month. The event aims to raise awareness and show support for locals who have or ever will experience caring for a loved one with dementia. There are more than 304,000 caregivers supporting over 86,000 South Carolinian’s with this disease currently.

The Red Wolves fell to Savannah in their doubleheader, 3-1 in the first game, and 11-4 in the second game. The guys will travel to Savannah on Thursday night.