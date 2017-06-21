Horry County police search for phone thieves after victim downloads suspects’ selfies

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Today is National Selfie Day and Horry County police posted two notable selfies on their Facebook page Wednesday.

According to the post from the Horry County Police Department, police are looking for help from the public identifying two people who snapped photos of themselves on a phone they stole.

Department officials say their job was made a lot easier after the victim was able to download the images the thieves took on the stolen device and pass the selfies along to investigators.

Anyone with information on the people in the photos is asked to call police at 843-915-8477.