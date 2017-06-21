Marion County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in string of gravesite thefts

MARION, SC – Investigators say they have taken someone into custody after receiving several reports of thefts from gravesides this month.

Captain Judith Barker with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office states over the course of the investigation, it was determined that Shirley Edens, 71, of Marion, was connected to the recent larcenies.

Edens has been charged with three counts of theft or injury of grave property less than $400 and is currently being held in the Marion County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.