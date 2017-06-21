Marion police make first arrest in reference to armed robberies

MARION, SC (WBTW) – According to the Marion Police Department, officers have arrested a man in reference to armed robberies at Walmart and a jewelry store in Marion.

A press release from Lt. Tony Flowers states 22-year-old Kevin Lamont Rowell Jr. of Marion was charged with two counts of accessory before the fact of armed robbery and two counts of accessory after the fact of armed robbery.

The robbery at Walmart happened May 12 and the robbery at the jewelry store occurred on June 9.

Chief Dewayne Tennie states because citizens were aware of their surroundings and recognized who does and does not stay in their neighborhoods, investigators were able to identify Rowell.

Anyone with information about others involved in these robberies is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616.