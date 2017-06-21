Myrtle Beach crews respond to fire on North Ocean Blvd

By Published: Updated:
News13 photo by Abbey O'Brien

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach fire crews were on the scene of a fire on North Ocean Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department says crews were called to 7603 North Ocean Boulevard, near 77th Avenue, around 3:06 p.m. Wednesday.

First responders reported seeing heavy smoke on the 9th floor when they arrived.

Fire officials say they are not sure what caused the fire yet or the extent of the damage at this time.

News13 has a crew on their way to the scene now.

