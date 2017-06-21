StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

Wet weather continues, but it will dry out a bit by the end of the week. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continues to stream northward into the Carolinas. This will bring another cloudy, wet day today. As Tropical Storm Cindy slowly heads toward Texas, the moisture plume will shift to our west, and high pressure will control our weather by the end of the week. We will see more sunshine on Thursday, but will still have a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Friday will be much warmer with scattered late day thunderstorms. A cold front will approach the Carolinas over the weekend, bringing back a better chance for thunderstorms. It will be hot on Saturday, then a little cooler Sunday. Warm and humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue into next week.

Today, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70-72 inland, 73-74 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.