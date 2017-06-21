UPS raises prices for holiday shipping

(WBTW) – Sending holiday packages through UPS will cost you more this year. The company announced new peak shipping charges Monday.

In a statement, UPS Chief Commercial Officer Alan Gershenhorn said the increase in shipping rates will go toward more shipping capacity and bringing on more seasonal workers.

“With the new peak charge, per-package costs for many shipments will only marginally increase during this very busy time of the year,” explains Gershenhorn.

The price hike begins the week of November 19 for ground shipments. For faster delivery options, like two or three-day service, prices go up the week of December 17.

From November 19 through December 23, UPS will also apply peak surcharges to Large Packages and packages that exceed maximum size limits. These charges are in addition to normal surcharges applicable to such packages, according to the company’s statement.

The company’s new per-piece peak charge* for the U.S. 48 contiguous states and intrastate Alaska and Hawaii** for applicable package types and periods is summarized in this chart***:

Nov 19 to

Nov 25 Nov 26 to

Dec 2 Dec 3 to Dec 9 Dec 10 to

Dec 16 Dec 17 to

Dec 23 UPS Next Day Air® Residential n/a n/a n/a n/a $0.81 UPS 2nd Day Air® Residential n/a n/a n/a n/a $0.97 UPS 3 Day Select® Residential n/a n/a n/a n/a $0.97 Ground Residential $0.27 $0.27 n/a n/a $0.27

n/a = no additional charge during this period

* Peak Surcharge to be published Sept 1, 2017 in a revised version of the UPS U.S. Rate & Service Guide

** For packages to and from Alaska and Hawaii, the surcharge is posted on ups.com/rates

***Chart does not show all potentially applicable peak surcharges. Visit ups.com/rates for more detailed information.