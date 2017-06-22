2 charged, 1 hospitalized after accidental shooting at Wilson High School

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been charged after an accidental shooting in a school parking lot early Thursday morning, according to Florence County District One officials.

School officials at Wilson High School report a former student athlete was in critical but stable condition after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the foot. The incident took place prior to summer school session in the school parking lot.

Later, police confirmed the incident happened around 8 a.m. and the victim accidentally fired the gun while they were in a car with other people inside.

A second student who may have been associated with the incident is in custody at the Florence County Detention Center for having a weapon on school campus, the district spokesperson said in a press release.

Friday, Florence police issued a press release stating 17-year-old Michael McKenzie Jr was charged with carrying weapons on school property and providing false statement to law enforcement. The victim, not identified due to their age, was also arrested for carrying a weapon on school property, possession of a stolen handgun and providing false information to law enforcement.

According to the release from the district, the incident seems to be isolated with no other students involved.

The matter is still under investigation by the Florence County Sheriff’s Department.