2 arrested for Crown Reef shooting after search by MBPD, US Marshals, SLED, ATF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have arrested two men in reference to the shooting at Crown Reef Motel Saturday.

Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, ATF Gang Task Force and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division worked together to arrest Patrick Larkin Hill Jr. and Ryan Lee Lafollette, both of Myrtle Beach, on Wednesday.

The police department announced the arrests Thursday on their Facebook page.

Booking records show Lafollette has been charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and criminal conspiracy. Hill has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession the with intent to distribute marijuana.

Police were called to the shooting just before 5 p.m. at the Crown Reef Motel, but investigators could not initially find a shooting victim. Officers were called to a shooting at the Coastal Grand Mall just 20 minutes before the call came in about the incident at the motel.