Hartsville man charged for exposing himself to numerous victims over the last year

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit says they have charged a man for several indecent exposure incidents.

Investigators have charged 60-year-old Stephen John Klausmeier of Hartsville for allegedly exposing himself to five separate female victims at various Hartsville businesses. The release from the sheriff’s office states the first incident dates all the way back to April 19 of 2016.

“Sgt. Griggs and Cpl. Poston worked hard following up on old cases that had been ignored and brought closure to these victims. Incidents like these are why I created this unit,” said Sheriff Tony Chavis in a press release.

Indecent exposure is a misdemeanor that carries a penalty of up to three years in prison for each count.

This case is still under investigation because officials believe there are more victims out there. Anyone with information is asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at 843-398-4501.

Klausmeier was released from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.