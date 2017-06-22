H&M moving into Magnolia Mall

Related Coverage Burlington will replace Sears at Magnolia Mall

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – H&M announced they will be opening a new location this fall at Magnolia Mall in Florence in a press release Thursday.

The new 20,000 square foot location will offer clothing for ladies, men, and teens and also a special H&M Kids collection for newborns to 14-month-olds.

The new store also brings exciting job opportunities. The opening is slated to add even more positions to the ever-expanding total of 16,000 US employees. In 2017, H&M was the highest ranked fashion retailer on Forbes America’s Best Employers list and was named Business of Fashion’s list of best companies to work for in fashion.

The press release from H&M states the new location should be up and running by Fall 2018.

For employment information, visit their website at here.