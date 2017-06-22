Horry County Officials search for missing woman in Waccamaw River

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW)- Horry County Fire Rescue and other units were on the scene at Waccamaw River Wednesday night, after reports came in of a woman falling off the bridge on U.S. 501 and Savannah Bluff Road in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief John Fowler says dive teams and boats searched the river for the reported woman. The search has been suspended for the night due to darkness. HCFR was requested to come on scene by Conway Police Department. Count on News13 for more updates as we learn more on this developing story.

