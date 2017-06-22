Kaminski House Museum seeks couple for solar eclipse wedding

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Kaminski House in Georgetown is in the path of the solar eclipse this August and is looking for a special couple to get married in their garden during the rare, celestial event.

The eclipse is scheduled to happen Monday, August 21 and the staff at the Kaminski House Museum think the once in a lifetime event would be a memorable backdrop for a wedding.

The special pair would exchange their vows in the Kossove Garden Terrace under the massive trees on the historic property.

The event must be limited to 30 guests. The cost of the venue is $700, plus a $300 refundable security deposit and the purchase of a special events insurance policy.

Interested parties should contact the Kaminski House Museum at 843-520-4750.

