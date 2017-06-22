Local karate students collect books

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Students at a Surfside Beach karate school are collecting and donating books to the Surfside Library this month. The collection drive is the most recent service learning project at the Karate World school on Hwy. 17 Business.

Jason McCormick, the owner and instructor at Karate World, said the drive correlates with the school’s June “Message of the Month,” which is “Reading is Self Defense.” The students learned 10 important reasons why reading is self defense and the positive benefits of reading, McCormick said.

McCormicks’s students are encouraged to read a book over the summer, and now that they know some of the benefits, he hopes that reading becomes more important to them.

“I feel like reading is one of the most valuable benefits that a child or adult can acquire,” McCormick said.

News13 is recognizing the students at Karate World as part of the station’s “Count on Kids” initiative that highlights children influencing positive change in our community.

