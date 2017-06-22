Loris man who left bag with gun, heroin in repossessed car sentenced in federal court

Related Coverage Police arrest man, recover guns stolen from Horry County gun store

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – On Thursday, US Attorney Beth Drake announced a Loris man was sentenced for distributing heroin and a gun charge.

Norod Arcane McCullough, 24, was sentenced to 72 months in prison and five years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin and for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Evidence presented in federal court established that on October 21, 2016, McCullough was arrested in Conway for possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime and possession of heroin with intent to distribute. The arrest and convictions came after police seized a backpack containing a gun and heroin was found in a repossessed vehicle by a local car dealer.

While the police were on the scene, McCullough called the car dealer and said that his backpack had been left in the repossessed car and that he wanted it back. When McCullough arrived to retrieve the backpack, he was arrested.

The case was investigated by agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and local Horry County Police departments. Assistant United States Attorney Alfred W. Bethea, Jr., of the Florence office prosecuted the case.