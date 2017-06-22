Man jailed after reporting his girlfriend fell from Conway bridge

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police responded to Highway 501 near Lake Busbee Wednesday night after receiving calls about a man in the road.

According to Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department, when officers arrived on scene, the man, identified as Anthony Garrett, 55, “appeared to be intoxicated and confused.” Garrett told officers that his girlfriend had fallen off the bridge, Lt. Small reports.

During the investigation, officers spoke with witnesses who said they never saw a female with Garrett and all callers reported Garrett walking alone, says Lt. Small.

As a precaution, officers and rescue crews began a search of the area and water to make sure a woman had not fallen off the bridge and no one was in danger. Crews worked throughout the night, says Lt. Small, and the woman in question was found safely in Myrtle Beach and had not been with Garrett.

As a result of the incident, Garrett was charged with public intoxication and booked into J. Reuben Long at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. Prior to his arrest Wednesday night, Garrett had been released from jail just 10 hours prior. Online booking records show Garrett was arrested Sunday for public intoxication and released Wednesday afternoon at 1:50 p.m.

Conway police were assisted by the Conway Fire Department, Horry County Fire Rescue, Horry County Police Department and Myrtle Beach Police Department during the investigation.