Three shooting incidents occurred in Myrtle Beach Sunday, according to report

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – An online report from Myrtle Beach police states there was a third shooting incident that happened Sunday in the downtown area.

According to the report, Myrtle Beach police responded to a public restroom on Withers Alley on June 18, around 3:15 p.m. in reference to a call about a shot fired. The address listed in the report, 1104 Withers Alley, is between 12th Avenue North and 10th Avenue North, just across the street from the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel.

No one was injured, but the caller told Myrtle Beach police he was in the restroom when someone fired a gun.

The caller ran out of the restroom and had a bystander call 911. The report states a witness also heard the gunshot and when she turned towards the restroom, she saw the caller run out of the restroom along with two juveniles who were carrying skateboards. The witness told police the two juveniles “seemed ‘suspicious’ and left the scene quickly on foot,” the report states.

When police arrived, officers cleared the restroom and located a .9mm shell casing.

The report from Myrtle Beach police does not name any specific victims, or any suspects in the case.

Details regarding the five shootings that occurred in a three day span in the past week were all sent out in press releases from the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Details about the shot fired Sunday on Withers Alley were collected in a police report found while combing weekend reports on the police department’s report website.

The first shooting reported Sunday happened just after midnight on 5th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. A fight erupted in a large crowd, and one person pulled out a gun and fired several rounds, injuring multiple people. A tourist nearby filmed the entire incident on Facebook Live.

A shooting at the Dunes Village Resort also occurred Sunday after the call about a shot fired on Withers Alley. Officers report that they collected evidence to prove a shooting event occurred at the Dunes Village Resort, but no one has cooperated with investigators.