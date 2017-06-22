StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

The clouds stick around, but it will dry out a bit by the end of the week. As Tropical Storm Cindy slowly heads toward the Gulf Coast, the moisture plume will shift to our west, and high pressure will control our weather by the end of the week. We will see a little more sunshine today, but will still have a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Friday will be much warmer with a few isolated late day thunderstorms. A cold front will approach the Carolinas over the weekend, bringing back a better chance for thunderstorms. It will be hot on Saturday, then a little cooler Sunday. Warm and humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue into next week.

Today, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with spotty showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 72-74 inland, 75-76 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, hot and humid, isolated PM Storms. Highs 92 inland to 88 beaches.