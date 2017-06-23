2 charged for trafficking drugs after deputies search Lumberton house

LUMBERTON, SC (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says two people have been arrested after investigators seized 11.5 kilograms of cocaine, 337 pounds of marijuana, several thousand dollars and two guns from Lumberton home.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office the US Marshal Service and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Omar Vasquez-Roman and Jose Carlos-Alvarez.

Vasquez-Roman was wanted by the US Marshals Service in Arizona for violating the terms of his supervised release for a federal conviction for illegal re-entry of a removed alien.

Agents with the sheriff’s office violent crime task force conducted a search of a home on Regan Church Road in Lumberton and located 11.5 kilograms of Cocaine, 337 pounds of Marijuana, several thousand dollars and two firearms.

Both subjects in the investigation will be charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in marijuana, conspire to traffic cocaine, conspire to traffic marijuana, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possessing drug and marijuana paraphernalia.

This case is still under investigation and more arrests are expected.

The investigation was a joint operation between U.S. Marshal’s Service Eastern District of North Carolina, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Fayetteville Police Department and the N. C. Department of Public Safety.