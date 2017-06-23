9-year-old without legs throws first pitch at Pelicans game

By Published: Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – If you weren’t able to make it to Thursday night’s game at TicketReturn.com field, you missed a memorable first pitch.

On Thursday, 9-year-old Gabe Davis from Cleveland, who was born without legs, threw the first pitch of the game.

Immediately after the throw, he did a handstand and earned a standing ovation from the crowd.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans Facebook page took the moment live on Facebook. After the pitch, Davis posed for a quick photo with a player and the Pelican’s mascot before his father scoped him up to be reunited with his family, high-fiving his new fans all the way off the field.

 

