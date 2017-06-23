Around Town: Ripley’s Haunted Adventure – Laser Strike Now Open

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Your survival depends on your skill. Get ready to suit up and enter Ripley’s NEW Haunted Live Action Adventure – LASER STRIKE.
Flesh eating monsters lurk around every corner! In this close quarter combat experience, your laser gun and your aim will be your only method of escape. Strike the flesh eating monsters fast to survive! Ages 8 and up only.
HAUNTED HOURS
Sunday – Thursday: 11am – 11pm
Friday – Saturday: 11am – 12am
*Hours above reflect last ticket sold.
Adult: $16.99 | Child: $9.99
Local Discounts Available.
Address
913 North Ocean Boulevard
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
(843) 448-2331
Information provided by Ripley’s Attractions.