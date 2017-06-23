Cubs-A-Palooza Hits Myrtle Beach

By Published:

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – It’s Cubs-A-Palooza weekend at Ticketreturn.com Field.  The World Series trophy, many players and events happening for the next 3 days at the ballpark.  Guys like Andre Dawson and Bill Buckner will be on hand to meet and greet fans and take pictures.  The big draw of course is the trophy which will be at the ballpark Friday night.

The Pelicans will host the Down East Wood Ducks Friday-Sunday and with near sellout crowds expected at Ticketreturn.com Field.  This is the time since 1908 the Chicago Cubs have won the World Series, at the time the longest drought in the MLB history.

