Festa Italiana returns to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Frank Baldari joined News13 NOW at 9 a.m. on Friday to talk about the Festa Italiana, which is this weekend. Baldari is part of the “Sons & Daughters of Italy” organization that plans the festival each year.

The festival is Saturday and Sunday, June 24 & 25 in the Market Common in Myrtle Beach. It features live music, Italian crafts and gifts, and lots of Italian food with beer and wine available. More details are available at sonsofitalymb.com. The following is from a press release:

The Sons and Daughters of Italy Lodge 2662 of Myrtle Beach celebrates 25 years of Italian Festivals with “FESTA ITALIANA” on Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25, 2017. The 2-day event will be held at The Market Common on Farrow Parkway. Saturday from 11 AM to 8 PM and on Sunday from 12 PM to 7 PM. Thousands come each year to enjoy authentic Italian food: Sausage and Pepper Sandwiches. , Chicken Parmesan Ravioli, Pizza, Meatball Heroes, and Zeppoli. Desserts like Cannoli and homemade Italian Cookies. Beer and wine are also available. We have continuous live entertainment, face painting, spaghetti & pizza eating contest, kids games and activities, Arts & Crafts Vendors, an Italian themed gift boutique and much more. Admission $1.00. For information call 848-333-7059