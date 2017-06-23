Florence County high school students arrested on gun charges

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Two Wilson High School students in Florence County were arrested yesterday on gun charges.

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Michael McKenzie, Jr, 17, of Florence, was arrested on carrying weapons on school property and providing false statement to law enforcement charges.

The press release also highlights another student at Wilson High School who was arrested after a causing self-inflicted gunshot wound to the foot while in a vehicle.

That student’s name is unknown at this time.

That injured student is charged with carrying of a weapon on school property, possession of a stolen handgun, and providing false information to law enforcement.