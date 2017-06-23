Military plane on its top at Dayton International Airport

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A plane is on its top at the Dayton International Airport.

The incident happened shortly before 12:30 pm at the Dayton International Airport where aircraft and crews are practicing for the Vectren Dayton Air Show.

Montgomery County dispatchers tell 2 NEWS a plane has run off the end of the runway and is now upside down.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base sent a crash team and heavy rescue crew to the scene.

No injuries have been reported but emergency crews are working to extricate two people from the plane.

2 NEWS has crews on the scene and we will keep you updated with the latest information as soon as we learn it.

Just after 9 a.m. Friday, the Vectren Dayton Air Show posted to Facebook a photo of a meeting for performers and participants to prepare them for the weather and scheduled practice times.