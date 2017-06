Darlington, SC (WBTW) – We sit down for our another installment of the NASCAR Notebook with Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp and get…

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – As Governor Henry McMaster sends additional officers to Myrtle Beach this weekend, News13 is looking into who wil…

The City of Myrtle Beach has placed barricades along Ocean Boulevard to help prevent the sort of violence that occurred last weekend. Howeve…

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says two people have been arrested after investigators seized 11.5 kilograms of cocaine, 337 pounds of m…

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Canada geese can offer people a close up look at nature but that often means the birds are making themselves at …