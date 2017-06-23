New EMS station in Timmonsville aims to reduce response times on I-95

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Council wants to improve first responder times in Timmonsville and on Interstate 95.

County leaders say the new EMS station on Ball Park Road, directly behind the Honda Plant, will get crews to accidents on the interstate faster.

In January, Honda donated one and half acres of land for a new Florence County EMS station.

County Councilman for the area, Mitchell Kirby explained the project will cost $740,000 from Capital Sales Tax 2.

“We’re working with Honda and the Timmonsville Rescue Squad. We’re looking towards the future. On I-95 we have a lot of calls,” said Kirby.

The goal is to get response times to 3 minutes on the interstate.

“I think we can cut it in half with it being right there on 95,” explained Kirby. “A new building on I-95 cuts response times. The whole council is looking at the future for the whole system EMS rescue and fire.”

The EMS station will be one mile from the interstate.

Nesharndra Richardson lives near new EMS location. She said the new station will give her peace of mind when she calls for help especially since she lives on the outskirts of town.

“Just knowing that, by the minutes they can get here faster than anybody else. Minutes count when you have an emergency, “said Richardson.

Last Thursday, County Council approved $80,000 for water and sewer at the new station from the City of Florence Utility Construction fund. Kirby said the next step is reviewing the design of the building.

The project should take about one year to build.