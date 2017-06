MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Rescue crews were at Myrtle Beach State Park Friday responding to a call about a swimmer in distress.

Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire says the swimmer in distress is a kite boarder who is about a mile out from the pier.

Horry County jet skis were at the scene to assist the swimmer.

“At this time, the swimmer is conscious and alert,” said Lt. Evans.

According to Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the Coast Guard was also notified of the incident.