Rescue crews respond to call about swimmer in distress at Myrtle Beach State Park

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy of Kerri Hill

Missing swimmer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Rescue crews were at Myrtle Beach State Park Friday responding to a call about a swimmer in distress.

Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire says the swimmer in distress is a kite boarder. So far, neither the swimmer nor the kite board has been located.

Lifeguards, Downwind Sails Watersports, and a banner plane are currently searching the area, according to Lt. Evans.

 

