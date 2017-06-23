Rescue crews respond to call about swimmer in distress at Myrtle Beach State Park

Missing swimmer View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo courtesy of Kerri Hill Photo courtesy of Kerri Hill Photo courtesy of Kerri Hill

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Rescue crews were at Myrtle Beach State Park Friday responding to a call about a swimmer in distress.

Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire says the swimmer in distress is a kite boarder. So far, neither the swimmer nor the kite board has been located.

Lifeguards, Downwind Sails Watersports, and a banner plane are currently searching the area, according to Lt. Evans.