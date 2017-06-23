Rescue crews respond to call about swimmer in distress at Myrtle Beach State Park

Missing swimmer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Rescue crews were at Myrtle Beach State Park Friday responding to a call about a swimmer in distress.
Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire says the swimmer in distress is a kite boarder. So far, neither the swimmer nor the kite board has been located.
Lifeguards, Downwind Sails Watersports, and a banner plane are currently searching the area, according to Lt. Evans.