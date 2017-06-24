99 teams competing in North Myrtle Beach tournament

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach is hosting 99 teams in this weekend’s softball and lacrosse tournaments.

According to a City of North Myrtle Beach Facebook post, the Top Gun Softball Tournament runs from June 24 to June 25, and includes 53 teams from around the East Coast. There are four teams from West Virginia, five teams from Virginia, 33 teams from North Carolina, and 11 teams from South Carolina.

The Lionheart Coastal Lacrosse Classic is running from Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25. According to the same Facebook post, this tournament hosts 46 teams total, with eight from Maryland, four from Georgia, 22 from North Carolina, and 12 from South Carolina.