Blue Star Mothers pack “Hero Boxes” for soldiers overseas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina spent Saturday morning making sure U.S. soldiers all over the world get a taste of home.

Dozens of volunteers packaged more than a hundred “Summer Hero Boxes” for troops deployed overseas. The care packages will go to soldiers in several countries including Iraq, Afghanistan, and Kuwait. The Blue Star Mothers filled the boxes with various toiletries and snacks like Oreo cookies and protein bars. The packages will go to troops from the Grand Strand as well as the rest of the country.

Carol Dion, Blue Star Mothers Vice President, says the organization gets letters from soldiers across the U.S., describing how much the boxes mean to them. “My daughter was 22 years in the army and she received many, many, many of these boxes. She’s now here packing because she wants to give back. We’re hoping that it gets to somebody and it’s going to make a smile on their face, that somebody thought about them,” said Dion.

The Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina will send their next batch of care packages in the fall for Halloween. If you would like to help them cover shipping costs, you can head to their website http://www.bluestarmothersofcoastalcarolina.com/ to find out how to donate.