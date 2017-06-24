Bucker and Dernier headline Day 2 of Cubs-A-Palooza, but Pelicans lose 2-1 to Down East

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Former Cubs players Bill Buckner (1977-1984) and Bobby Dernier (1984-1987) visited TicketReturn.com field on Saturday for Day 2 of Cubs-A-Palooza. Both former players met fans and signed autographs and talked about the Chicago Cubs World Series win.

“It’s hard to describe the patience Cub fans had, it’s almost like after they won they didn’t know what to do because it was so crazy,” Buckner said.

Dernier played in South Carolina while he was in the minor leagues, but Saturday was his first time visiting the Pelicans ballpark and spending time in the Myrtle Beach area.

“Well it’s my maiden voyage so I’m tickled to death,” Dernier said. “I’ve been in the Carolinas a lot over the years. I played a lot here in the minor leagues in 1978 and 1979. So I’m familiar with South Carolina and always loved it but it’s great to be back.

GAME RECAP

The Pelicans could not treat fans to a win on Saturday against Down East. They lost 2-1 to the Wood Ducks.

The game was scoreless through five innings before a rain delay. After play resumed, Josh Altmann hit an RBI double in the 7th inning to give Down East a 1-0 lead. Trent Giambrone hit a solo homer in the bottom half of the inning to tie it up but the Wood Ducks answered in the 8th. Yanio Perez hit an RBI double to make it 2-1 Down East.

Ricardo Rodriguez shut down Myrtle in the 9th to get the save