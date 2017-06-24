Conway to celebrate grand opening of new Waccamaw River park

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway is celebrating the grand opening of a new park off of Depot Road.

The celebration is to take place Monday, June 26 at noon, according to a City of Conway Facebook post. Visitors on June 26 will receive a hot dog lunch during the celebration. Local vendors will also offer kayak and canoe excursions during this event.

The 237 acre park includes a shelter, boardwalk, observation platforms, hiking trails, a mountain bike trail, and a disc golf course, according to the Conway Parks, Recreation, and Tourism website.

For more information, visit the Conway Parks, Recreation and Tourism website, or call (843)488-1950.