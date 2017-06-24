Crash on 17 Bypass shuts down southbound lanes Saturday evening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting all southbound lanes of Highway 17 are closed at Harrelson Boulevard, Saturday evening due to a crash in the area.

According to Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, the crash happened around 5:45 p.m., Saturday. Evans adds that two vehicles were involved and four people were taken to the hospital. Two of the four people are in serious condition.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the crash has also shut down one lane of northbound traffic. There is a detour onto Pine Island Rd.

The crash is still under investigation.

News13 has a crew on scene to learn more.