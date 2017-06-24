Deputies investigating armed robbery at Darlington County convenience store

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store on Saturday morning.

Lt. Robert Kilgo says it happened at around 10:30a.m. at the Cruizers convenience store on South Charleston Road in the Florence area of Darlington County.

Kilgo says a male suspect entered the convenience store wearing dark clothing, a bandana covering his face, gloves and a hat.

The suspect showed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk handed over the money and the armed robber left the store.

The suspect is described as a slender male, approximately 5’11”, with long hair.

If you have any information you are asked contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-