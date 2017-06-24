Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing infant

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown Count Sheriff’s Office is looking for a two month old boy from Andrews Saturday evening.

Damarionte Williams, is 22 inches long and weighs 11.5 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow, white, and blue Batman shirt with black pants and white socks, according to a press release.

The release also states officers are also looking for a 26-year-old Rakeem Cornelius Williams. Authorities believe he is driving a blue four door Nissan with an ID lanyard bearing the name “Sykes” on the interior rear-view mirror.

At 5:02 p.m. Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying an Amber Alert was issued but six minutes later, they released a corrective report saying there was no Amber Alert, but they are looking for the missing infant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.