One arrested after shooting Lumberton man working on roof

By Published:

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect after a man was shot while working on a roof in Lumberton.

Jonathan Brent Skipworth, 54, of Lumberton has been arrested and charged with first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to Major Anthony Thompson from Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a home on Odum Road in Lumberton on Friday evening and found Ronnie Lee Sampson, 43, of Lumberton dead on the roof of the house.

Major Thompson says Sampson and Skipworth were working on the house when a dispute over pay began. Skipworth apparently left the job site to go get his firearm, came back, and shot Sampson.

Jonathan Skipworth is in Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

