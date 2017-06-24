Second suspect charged with murder after Lumberton man shot working on roof

By Published: Updated:
Locklear, Skipworth courtesy of the Robeson County Sheriff's Office

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a second suspect after a man was shot while working on a roof in Lumberton.

Nathaniel Logan Locklear, 28, of Lumberton, was arrested Monday and charged with first degree murder.

Jonathan Brent Skipworth, 54, of Lumberton, was arrested the week before and charged with first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to Major Anthony Thompson from Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a home on Odum Road in Lumberton on Friday evening and found Ronnie Lee Sampson, 43, of Lumberton dead on the roof of the house.

Major Thompson says Sampson and Skipworth were working on the house when a dispute over pay began. Skipworth apparently left the job site to go get his firearm, came back, and shot Sampson.

Skipworth and Locklear are in Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s