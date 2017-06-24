Pepper Geddings to offer kids 3-day beach camp

Pepper Geddings Recreation is hosting a 3-day kids beach camp in July. (Source: Pepper Geddings Facebook page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Pepper Geddings Recreation in Myrtle Beach is offering a three day beach camp for kids.

The camp will run Wednesday, July 5 to Friday July 7, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

According to a Pepper Geddings Recreation Facebook post, some activities will include surfing, body boarding, swimming, Jr. Life Guard skills, drills, shell collecting, building sandcastles, and volleyball.

Kids who are entering grades 4-6 in the fall are able to participate. Registration for this camp has begun.

All kids will meet at Holmes B. Springs Park, at 45th Ave North, in Myrtle Beach.

 

