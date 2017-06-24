‘Salute from the Shore’ 2017 Flyover coming to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The 2017 Salute from the Shore Flyover is returning to Myrtle Beach.

According to a Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page, the flyover will include vintage military aircraft and F-16s for the annual Fourth of July event.

Salute from the Shore was founded to honor the armed forces on Fourth of July.

“Millions gather on the beach in patriotic attire to wave flags and demonstrate their gratitude to America’s Finest,” wrote Myrtle Beach City Government.

According to the Salute from the Shore website, the event will begin at 1 p.m. on July 4 in Cherry Grove, just north of Myrtle Beach.

For more information, please visit the Salute from the Shore website.