Socastee archer gets ready for world tournament

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) – Socastee student David Johnson has accomplished a lot since he took up archery four years ago. Now he is preparing for the 2017 NASP World Tournament in Orlando.

Johnson picked up archery when he was in 7th grade. “I went to an expo and they had an archery range there and I decided to go shoot and I was shooting really good and decided to pick it up,” he said.

Now he competes for Socastee High School. He has accomplished a lot, including placing 15th out of 7,730 high school students in the national tournament.

“I just felt I was going to do good,” Johnson said. “And it always helps when you have someone that shoots like you shooting next to you because it puts you in a more competitive area. And that’s what happened to me. I got more competitive.

The World Tournament will be an even bigger challenge, but Johnson says he’s ready. “I love having people watch me,” Johnson said. “The more people that watch me the better I do because I like showing how good I am at something.”