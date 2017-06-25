Homeless college students are growing concern on campuses

DETROIT (AP) – Researchers say they believe that a surprisingly large number of college students are homeless or precariously housed as they try to attend classes, even though there is scant data available.

They say that while some colleges have started to offer programs to help with housing or food needs, more needs to be done.

Jennifer Carr is a precariously housed college student attending Wayne County Community College District in Detroit. She says she just does what she has to do to get by in her first semester at the school. She also battled alcohol and heroin addiction for 17 years.

She eventually wants to study social work at Wayne State University.

