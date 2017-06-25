Netflix offers interactive shows, lets kids decide what happens next

(WCBD) — Netflix announced its first interactive “branching” narrative episodes where kids are in charge of how the story unfolds.

Right now, the only title available is “Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale”

The show begins normally and then kids can then make a series of choices, as the narrative progresses, using their device’s controller.

If you take too long to decide, Netflix will make the choice for you and continue the story.

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile is coming soon on July 14, and the company’s third branching narrative Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout is in the works, coming next year.

We’re told at launch, the titles will be available on most TV experiences as well as iOS devices.

See here for more information on Netflix’s interactive offering and supported devices.

