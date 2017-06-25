One charged after man accidentally shoots self in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged after another man accidentally shot himself at the QT gas station on Grove Road, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the reported shooting just before 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.

When first responders got to the scene, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken by EMS for treatment and is listed in critical condition, the sheriff’s office reports.

According to deputies, the victim and 20-year-old Brandon James Manley were riding in a car together and handling a gun.

Manley was driving and the victim was riding in the passenger seat when he accidentally shot himself.

Investigators found multiple stolen firearms in the car, and Manley has been charged with Possession of a Stolen Pistol.

Manley also had several active warrants in Anderson County, deputies say.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate this shooting.