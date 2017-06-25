Pawleys Island woman crowned Miss South Carolina

By Published:
Suzi Roberts was crowned Miss South Carolina on June 24, 2017. (Source: WSPA/ Suzi Roberts)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A new Miss South Carolina has been crowned.

Suzi Roberts is the 2017 Miss South Carolina.

The 23-year-old from Pawleys Island attended the University of South Carolina and was Miss Columbia.

She performed a lyrical dance to “Greatest Love of All” for the talent competition.

Roberts won Swimsuit and Talent preliminary and Overall Talent Winner.

She will compete in the Miss America Pageant in September in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The pageant was held at Township Auditorium in Columbia.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s