MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Public Safety Fair will be held Monday, June 26 at the Sam’s Club on Mr. Joe White Avenue.

The free informational fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, according to a Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook post.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and the Myrtle Beach Police Department will be there, along with Horry County Emergency Management and Long Bay Power Squadron.

The American Red Cross, Grand Strand Medical Center, and News13 will all be in attendance as well.