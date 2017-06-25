Two road projects affecting Myrtle Beach this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Road projects will affect drivers this week in Myrtle Beach.

The projects are taking place near 62nd Avenue North and 48th Avenue North.

According to a Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook post, there may be overnight lane closures on US 17 at 62nd Avenue North, so a contractor can bore underneath the southbound lanes to put in a new sewer line. Both “northbound and southbound inside lanes may be closed temporarily,” says the Facebook post.

On June 27 and 28, a contractor will be back on 48th Avenue North at Pine Lakes drive to install a concrete storm drain box.

Weather permitting, 48th Avenue North will be closed at 1 p.m. on Tuesday June 27, according to the Facebook post. The work should be completed by the end of the day on Wednesday, June 28.