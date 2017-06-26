2 killed, 1 injured in Darlington shooting

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Two people were killed and a third injured after a shooting in Darlington early Monday morning, according to police.

Darlington Police Chief Danny Watson says officers were called to the area of Southern Pines and Kirven Street in reference to multiple shots being fired around 12:45 a.m. Monday. After arriving on scene, officers found a wrecked car with victims inside who had been shot.

One of the shooting victims died immediately, according to Chief Watson. The second victim died from their injuries at the hospital, and the third shooting victim has serious injuries but should make a full recovery, Chief Watson confirms.

The Darlington Police Department, SLED crime scene units, and the Darlington County Coroner’s Office are investigating the shooting.

Chief Watson says there is no clear motive for the shooting at this point, but officers are vigilantly processing evidence, and working to speak with any witnesses who may have seen or heard anything related to the fatal shooting.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

Anyone who may be able to offer information related to this shooting is asked to call Lt. Maureen Valazak of the Darlington City Police Department at 843-398-4026 or 843-398-4920.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the lost as well as for those law enforcement professionals attempting to bring these suspects to justice,” says Chief Watson of the crime.