2 men sentenced to 10 years on drug trafficking charges

CONWAY, SC – On Monday, Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced two men pleaded guilty to drug charges in unrelated cases, and were each sentenced to 10 years in prison earlier this month.

According to the press release, Travis Long, 30, of Conway, pleaded guilty June 12, to second-offense distribution of heroin before the Honorable Circuit Court Judge Larry B. Hyman, who sentenced him to serve 10 years in prison.

The second person mentioned in the release, Anthony T. Morrison, 28, pleaded guilty to first-offense trafficking cocaine and first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana before the Honorable Circuit Court Judge Lee S. Alford, who sentenced him to serve 10 years for the trafficking charge and five years for the marijuana charge. The sentences will run concurrently.