BMW adding 1,000 jobs to SC plant, $600M investment

GREER, S.C. –BMW has announced a big investment at its Upstate plant over the next four years, resulting in 1,000 new jobs.

The announcement came as the company celebrates 25 years of manufacturing at the plant in Greer, with the first ever reveal of the all-new BMW X3.

BMW says it will also invest $600 million over the next four years. With the additional jobs on the way, that will bring the total number of workers at the Spartanburg County plant to more than 10,000.

SC Governor Henry McMaster and US Senator Lindsey Graham were in attendance. The event was led by BMW Group CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management Harald Kreuger.

According to the release, Plant Spartanburg is the BMW Group’s largest production facility in the world and global Center of Competence for the popular X Models.